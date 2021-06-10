Advisory Research Inc. Sells 22,754 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,754 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 792.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,270,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 22,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 325,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

