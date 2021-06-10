Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 468,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 333,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAF opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.75. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.06.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on EAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

