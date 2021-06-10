AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver Sells 7,400 Shares

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ AVAV opened at $110.22 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth $3,830,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 443,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,422,000 after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.