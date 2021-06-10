Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Up 5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.33 and last traded at $63.28. Approximately 30,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,084,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $755,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $171,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

