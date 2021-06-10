AGA Token (AGA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $14,880.00

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One AGA Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002713 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AGA Token has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. AGA Token has a market capitalization of $8.20 million and approximately $14,880.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00062364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00179076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00200208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.01326232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,307.87 or 1.00203122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AGA Token

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,077 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn . The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com

AGA Token Coin Trading

