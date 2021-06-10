Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

AGIO opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.32. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $60.71.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,870 shares of company stock worth $1,280,483 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,841,000 after acquiring an additional 891,047 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,556,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,537,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,295,000 after acquiring an additional 336,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 408.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 354,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 284,950 shares in the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

