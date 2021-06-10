Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 5,967 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 328,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.