Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

