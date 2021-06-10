Aigen Investment Management LP Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after acquiring an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDLX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Shares of CDLX opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.17. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $211,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,713,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,744. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

