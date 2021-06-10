Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

AKRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NASDAQ AKRO opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.52. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock worth $1,979,442. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

