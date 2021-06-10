Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALK. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

ALK traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.30. 10,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,564. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 33,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $2,335,979.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,242,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $79,512.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,987 shares in the company, valued at $330,438.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,224 shares of company stock worth $7,463,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

