Alchemix Price Hits $739.37 on Top Exchanges (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last week, Alchemix has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $209.74 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for $739.37 or 0.02021548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00063613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00023680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.90 or 0.00844588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00089221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.68 or 0.08464055 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

