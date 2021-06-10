Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 8,231 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after buying an additional 1,145,403 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after buying an additional 136,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,994,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $36.92 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

