Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $377,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $273,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BE opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -34.27 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,209 shares of company stock worth $8,122,767. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

