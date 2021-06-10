Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $3.64 Million in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 105,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

ACVA opened at $22.83 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $37.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

