Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.07.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

