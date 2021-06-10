Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,267 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,855,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AXTA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

AXTA stock opened at $31.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.