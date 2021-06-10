Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $3,213,119.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at $34,770,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,852 shares of company stock worth $6,736,586. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,891. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 207.42, a PEG ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

