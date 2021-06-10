Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,961 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,543,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $146,573,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $223,426,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672,791. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

