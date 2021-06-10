Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 47,468.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,867 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.54. 3,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,104. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -147.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.85.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $1,220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,032,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,297 shares of company stock worth $13,805,666 over the last three months. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

