Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

MU stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.89. The company had a trading volume of 655,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,744,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.74. The company has a market cap of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,997 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,200. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.