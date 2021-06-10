Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.44. The company had a trading volume of 492,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,405,707. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.