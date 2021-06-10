Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 2,468 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

Shares of FND traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $116.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.93.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

