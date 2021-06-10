Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000. Ichor makes up approximately 0.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ichor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ichor by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,511,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 105,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,658. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.31.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,424. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

