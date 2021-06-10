Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

