Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Altus Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF remained flat at $$47.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Altus Group has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $50.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

