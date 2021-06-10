Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,662 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.3% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,281.15 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,503.35 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,285.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

