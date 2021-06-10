AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.34, but opened at $47.67. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 574,266 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $430,883.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,130.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,277,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,980,656 shares of company stock valued at $31,905,155. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.15.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,493,000 after buying an additional 4,788,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 2,697,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,848,000 after buying an additional 1,488,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

