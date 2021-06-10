American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.21.
AAL opened at $23.85 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,765 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,908 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
