American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Now Covered by MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research note published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.21.

AAL opened at $23.85 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,765 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 14,934 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,860 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,080,484 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 210,908 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

