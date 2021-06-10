American International Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHLB opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin Conn purchased 5,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $146,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,367 shares of company stock valued at $749,455. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

