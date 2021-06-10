American International Group Inc. Sells 120 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 492,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,306 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 404,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,943,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,855 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.64. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,094 shares in the company, valued at $42,091,550.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

