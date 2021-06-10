American International Group Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,391 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $263,524,000 after buying an additional 37,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTS opened at $289.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.58. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.38 and a 12-month high of $300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.41 million. Research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

