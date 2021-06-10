American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

