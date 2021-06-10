American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Sells $341,220.00 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $341,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,001,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Well alerts:

On Friday, April 23rd, Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,302,684.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66.

AMWL opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.05. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in American Well by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,327,000. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.