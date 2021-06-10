America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Position Cut by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,440,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total transaction of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upped their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

CRMT opened at $148.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.