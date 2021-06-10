Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $82,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.56. The company had a trading volume of 76,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,228. The firm has a market cap of $139.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

