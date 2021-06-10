Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $16.10 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.08. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.81.

Shares of AMGN opened at $239.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

