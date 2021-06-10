Analysts Anticipate ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.13 Million

Equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will report $17.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $74.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $125.23 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $152.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 155.78% and a negative return on equity of 85.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.20.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.