Analysts Anticipate KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will announce $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.05. KAR Auction Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.29%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $167,000.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 901.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

