Analysts Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.29. LivaNova reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LivaNova by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in LivaNova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in LivaNova by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,237,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,152,000 after buying an additional 508,894 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,715,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LivaNova by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,359,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,017,000 after buying an additional 137,265 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. 4,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,566. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

