Analysts Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Park-Ohio reported earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.30 million.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,034. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a PE ratio of -1,214.26 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

