Analysts Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $9.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.00 million and the highest is $9.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $37.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $39.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.70 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $49.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $258,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSTL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.95. 2,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $279.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,039.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

