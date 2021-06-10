Analysts Expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to Announce $1.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.60 and the highest is $2.11. BOK Financial reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $7.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Truist boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

In other BOK Financial news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $526,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,977 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.73. 9,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $48.41 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

