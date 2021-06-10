Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.08. CorePoint Lodging posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CPLG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,784. CorePoint Lodging has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPLG. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $4,544,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,022,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

