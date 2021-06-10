Analysts Expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.12. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Endeavor Group.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

EDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.92.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded up 0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 29.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,911. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 23.25 and a one year high of 33.20.

In other news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 70,105 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 2,033,045.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 68,784 shares in the company, valued at 1,994,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total value of 101,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately 100,080.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavor Group (EDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.