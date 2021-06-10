Analysts Expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) will post $453.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $451.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $439.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company had a trading volume of 44,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.07%.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

