Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT at $45.83

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.83.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

APYRF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

