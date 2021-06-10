Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) PT at C$56.90

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

STN stock opened at C$53.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$926.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.6256136 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total transaction of C$674,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$8,340,519.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,695 shares of company stock worth $4,883,116.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

