Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $83.43

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.43.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,344,000 after buying an additional 533,695 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 325,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,735,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in State Street by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,409,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,607,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

