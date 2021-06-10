Analysts Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Target Price at $83.43

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.43.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.
In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. 10,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,345. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96.
State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 19.59%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.04%.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
