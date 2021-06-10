Andrew Wilson Jacobs Sells 166,797 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.23.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
