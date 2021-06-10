Andrew Wilson Jacobs Sells 166,797 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Stock

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after buying an additional 1,228,455 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after buying an additional 1,114,347 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,796,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 7,289,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,723,000 after buying an additional 862,046 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.